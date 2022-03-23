SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.06. 306,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

