SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Holdings Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. 137,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

