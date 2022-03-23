SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SJW Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. 84,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,386. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

