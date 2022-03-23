SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after buying an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after buying an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. 7,466,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.