SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. 5,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.56 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.