SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,122. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

