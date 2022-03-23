SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,908. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.