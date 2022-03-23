SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 23,397.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roku by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.30. 148,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,872. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.21. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

