SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,693. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

