SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SKYW. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 215.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

