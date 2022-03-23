SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $38.75

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.75, but opened at $39.88. SM Energy shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 1,318 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 775.16 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SM Energy by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

