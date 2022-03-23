Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

