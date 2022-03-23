Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

EPD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 4,727,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

