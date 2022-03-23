Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $445.01. 40,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,306. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.39 and its 200 day moving average is $367.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.