Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.66 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,728. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

