Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

