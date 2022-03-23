Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $990,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

