Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.81%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

