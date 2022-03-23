Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) versus TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Head to Head Survey

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 434.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and TFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.54 $9.16 million $3.46 11.55 TFS Financial $444.65 million 10.55 $81.01 million $0.26 64.27

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 22.23% 10.11% 0.99% TFS Financial 17.12% 4.18% 0.51%

Volatility and Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

