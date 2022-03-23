Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $54.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

