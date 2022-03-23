SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of SpartanNash worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.