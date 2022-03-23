SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.19

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1909677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

