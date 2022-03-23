SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

