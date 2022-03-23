Spire Wealth Management Acquires 916 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 840.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

