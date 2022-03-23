Spire Wealth Management Buys 355 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

