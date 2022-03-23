Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Rating) by 370.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RETL opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $56.42.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

