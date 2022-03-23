Spire Wealth Management Invests $114,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.