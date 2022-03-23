Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCRN opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.