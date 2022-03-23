Spire Wealth Management Takes $92,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

