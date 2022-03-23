Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1546 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

