Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.03. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

