Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.03. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.
SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.