Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 383,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,359,138 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

