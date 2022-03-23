Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

