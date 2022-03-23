SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on SPXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 97,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,188. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
