Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $141.23 and last traded at $141.09. Approximately 67,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,736,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.67.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

