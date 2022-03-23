SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $268.14

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.14 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.16). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 244.90 ($3.22), with a volume of 674,215 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.87) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350.67 ($4.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 259.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

