S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $30.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.