Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,540. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

