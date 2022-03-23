Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.