State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.73. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $50.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.