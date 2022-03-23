State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Chuy’s worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chuy’s by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

CHUY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

