State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $440,000 Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

