State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,195 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

