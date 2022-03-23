State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,780 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xerox were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

