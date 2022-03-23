State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,595 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,348,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,846,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,219,000 after acquiring an additional 348,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter.

SABR opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

