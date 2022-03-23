Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

SCS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 680,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

