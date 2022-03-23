stETH (Lido) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.12 or 0.07043604 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.95 or 1.00153757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044181 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

