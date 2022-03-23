Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

