Stock Traders Buy High Volume of FreightCar America Call Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,252 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,704% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

