Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

